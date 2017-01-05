Two people accused of overseeing prostitution appear at crown court

A man and a woman have appeared at Derby Crown Court accused of overseeing prostitution at a Derbyshire property.
Feng Sun, 31, and Ying Mee Fo, 41, both of no fixed abode, were arrested after a police raid at a property on Hall View, at Newbold, Chesterfield.
A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing heard that in addition to the two accused a naked Chinese female was allegedly found in a bedroom on a bed and a naked male was also allegedly found in the bed.
Police also allegedly recovered mobile phones, cash, sex toys, lubricants and a diary and notebooks.
Neither Mr Sun or Miss Fo gave any indication of a plea at this stage of proceedings to the charge of intentionally controlling the activities of another person in relation to her prostitution in the expectation of making a gain.
The case was committed to Derby Crown Court where it was considered on Wednesday, January 4.
Judge Jonathan Bennett adjourned the crown court case for a further plea and trial preparation hearing on January 18 and he fixed an expected trial date for April 10 at Derby Crown Court.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buxton Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.