Two-day model railway exhibition in New Mills

New Mills and District Railway Modellers will be showcasing five model railways at New Mills Town Hall this weekend.

This is the third exhibition in the town and visitors can expect one N gauge, three OO gauges, an O gauge as well as miniatures from the sporting car world and a Lego car display.

Club secretary Stuart Broome said: “We all love what we do and I think there will be something for everyone to enjoy over the two days.”

Doors open from 10am-4.30pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £1 for over-fives.