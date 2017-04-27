Two children in every Derbyshire classroom suffer abuse

Thousands of Derbyshire children are set to be reached by a new campaign urging them to speak out.

The campaign comes after it was revealed two children in every classroom suffer abuse.

Supermarket chain Lidl has joined forces with the NSPCC children’s charity to support the Speak Out! Stay Safe campaign, which encourages youngsters to open up about their problems.

Lidl is committed to raising £3 million over the next three years for the charity’s Schools Service.

In 2016/17 the charity visited 192 primary schools across Derbyshire, delivering interactive workshops and assemblies to 33,694 pupils.

In the past year, the service has expanded to include key stage one children and with Lidl’s support, the NSPCC will be looking to reach every primary school in the county.

Nick Hanslip, the NSPCC’s schools service manager for Derbyshire, said: “We are delighted that Lidl UK have chosen us as their charity partner. Their support means we will be able to train enough volunteers to deliver our schools service to every primary school in the UK, enabling us to reach one million children with crucial advice on how to stay safe and happy.

“Two children in every classroom have suffered some form of abuse, a state of affairs that is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue. Lidl’s long-term commitment to support the NSPCC will help us tackle this problem and ensure many more young people are given the opportunity to enjoy a happy childhood.”

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl UK chief executive officer, said: “Lidl UK is at the heart of communities across the country. We feel proud we are in a position to give back to those local communities by enabling the NSPCC to expand its Schools Service to every primary school in the UK.”