Two Cavendish Hospital workers take on Great North Run

Two friends who both lost their dads to cancer are taking part in the Great North Run this weekend.

Brenda Light had the idea to take part when she was watching the race last year and convinced her friend, Sharon Tait, to take part as well.

Brenda Light, left, and Sharon Tait who are doing the Great North Run this weekend.

Both women work in the rehab department at Cavendish Hospital and have seen patients as well as family members get the disease so are running for the Christie Hospital.

Brenda, 53, said: “It has been a tough couple of years, I lost my dad to oesophageal cancer last year and Sharon lost her dad, Tony Bentley, two years ago. Now my mother-in-law is battling with cancer too.

“It’s something which effects everyone whether directly or through the loss of a loved one.

“Sadly my dad was too far gone to use the services at the Christie but my mother-in-law, Barbara Latham, is receiving fantastic treatment there and I want to just give a little back.” The duo have been training hard all year and Brenda, who lives on Macclesfield Old Road, and Sharon, 52, who lives off Queen’s Gardens in Fairfield, will be heading to Newcastle on Saturday for the 13.2 mile race around the city on Sunday.

Brenda said: “I’m nervous - I’ve gone from zero to hero with my running and I just want to finish in one piece.

“If the money we raise helps just one person then it is worth all the blisters.”

Sharon said: “I’m petrified, I have done the Great North Run before but it was a long time ago.

“We know how hard it is to get a place on the run and the fact we both got one seems like fate. My dad left money to the Christie in his will so I know he would have wanted me to do this.

“I know it will be tough but the crowd lining the route just carry you across the finish line.”

To support their run visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-tait6