Two Buxton cafes made sure no-one ate alone on Christmas Day

Two cafes in Buxton opened their hearts and kitchens to feed more than 50 people on Christmas Day who would have eaten alone.

Carolyn Berrisford has managed the Tradesman’s cafe on Scarsdale Place for seven years and she and The Source Cafe fed the vulnerable and lonely for free.

She said: “It was a brilliant day and it was so nice to see the community come together.

“I can’t believe how generous people were with their time and their money.”

The Tradesman’s Entrance fed 27 and The Source, on Terrace Road fed 25.

More than £800 was donated along with more Christmas presents than they had guests so Carolyn took the remaining presents to High Peak Foodbank and a foodbank in Hazel Grove as well as turning the money into food vouchers for the Co-Op.

Carolyn said: “The idea evolved at first I thought opening on Christmas Day would help the homeless but we had people who just didn’t want to be alone coming for something to eat which was great.”

A large number of Grapevine service users also attended on Christmas Day and Carolyn said it was wonderful to have everyone together.

She said: “No-one should be alone at Christmas and I’m glad we were able to do something to help people.

“The volunteers were amazing giving up their time. People are nice and kind and want to help but sometimes they don’t know the best way to get involved so it was good to bridge the gap.”

Carolyn plans to do a similar event next Christmas.