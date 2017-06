Creative youngsters who took part in a national children’s writing competition were influenced by Donald Trump more than any other public figure - according to analysts at Oxford University Press (OUP).

In fact the word ‘Trump’ was used so frequently in the 131,798 entries for the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show’s 500 Words competition that OUP has named it the Children’s Word of the Year - with an increase in mentions of 839 per cent on the previous year.