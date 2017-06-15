Triple celebrations for High Peak family as three generations share same birthday

Three generations of a High Peak family have defied the odds after all being born on the same date.

June 4 is a particularly special day for the Winterbottom family - Steve Snr was born on that date in 1954 and, 28 years later, so was his son Steve.

And they now share their birthday with the latest addition to their family, newborn miracle baby Alexa Rey.

The achievement is even more remarkable for Steve Jnr and his wife Emma as their daughter was conceived naturally against the odds - and followed two failed rounds of IVF treatment.

Steve Snr said: “When Steve was born it was the best birthday present and I didn’t think anything could ever top that - but the arrival of my beautiful granddaughter has made it a day I will never forget.”

Steve Jnr and Emma, who live in Buxton, had been trying for a baby for seven years and had to use donor eggs throughout their IVF treatment, but after miscarriages decided they had put their bodies through enough and stopped trying.

Steve Jnr said: “When we found out we were going to have a baby naturally we couldn’t quite believe it.

“Emma’s due date was June 16 so we never thought we would share a birthday. If I’d have put a bet on this I’d be a millionaire by now - but sadly I didn’t.”

Doctors at Stepping Hill Hospital decided to induce the labour after the couple noticed the baby had reduced movement.

Steve Jnr said: “Emma was first induced on the Friday but her waters broke in the early hours of Sunday, and by the afternoon I had my little girl in my arms.”

Alexa Rey was born at 4.50pm on June 4, weighing just five pounds, 14 ounces.

Steve Jnr joked: “Neither my dad or Emma got me a card - everyone was rather busy that day - but it doesn’t matter because I was given the best present ever.”

Growing up, father and son used would share celebrations, and sometimes even a cake.

Steve Snr said: “It’s less important now as we have got older and I think from now on all the fuss will be on the new arrival and celebrating her milestones.”

His son added: “She has only been with us for a matter of days but it’s like she has always been here.”