Tribute to former Chinley Parish Council chairman

The family of a ‘inspirational and loving’ man have paid tribute to a former Chinley Parish Council chairman.

Mike Newton lived in Chinley for more than 50 years and died on September 1, aged 80.

Anne, his wife, said: “He was so warm and so loving and would do anything for anyone.”

Mike, a father-of-two and grandad-of-five, was actively involved in village life, he was an organist for 33 years at Chinley Methodist Church and at Chinley Independent Chapel at The Wash.

He served on Chinley and Buxworth Parish Council for 20 years, having been Chairman on four different occasions. He also served as a school Governor at Chinley and Buxworth Primary Schools and Chapel-en-le-Frith High School as well as being on the Chinley Conservative Club Committee.

The couple left Chinley 30 years ago and moved to Worcestershire. Mike then became a member of the Rotary Club of Worcester South, serving as President in 1991-1992 and was also the secretary for 18 years. He was awarded The Paul Harris Fellowship for his services to Rotary. Anne said he has not been forgotten in the High Peak. She said: “I have had so many wonderful letters from people still in the village who remembered him which has been lovely. He was so inspirational too, he put everyone first even while suffering with Multiple Sclerosis but he was always smiling.”