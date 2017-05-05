Trial of driver accused of causing biker’s death is adjourned

The trial of a car driver accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving has been adjourned until Monday, May 8.

Derby Crown Court has heard how Professor Pamela Ince, 62, of Smalldale, Bradwell, allegedly committed the offence during a collision at the junction of the B6049 Main Road and Gore Lane at Bradwell as she was heading home.

Keen biker Mark Young. Picture submitted.

Motorcyclist Mark Young, 50, of Monsal Avenue, Buxton, suffered multiple bone fractures to his skull and spine and severe damage to his brain stem and liver, according to prosecuting barrister Sarah Knight, and he was killed outright after the collision.

Miss Knight claimed Mark Young was riding along the B6049 Main Road towards the junction with Gore Lane when the defendant allegedly pulled across his side of the carriageway to enter Gore Lane - allegedly cutting the corner - as he collided with her car.

The court heard that Prof Ince’s vision may have been partially obscured as she was driving behind a coach and, according to CCTV footage, it was estimated that Mark Young had been speeding in the 30mph zone.

However, Miss Knight argued that Mr Young’s speed did not cause the fatal incident because his side of the road had not been impeded until Prof Ince allegedly drove into his lane.

Miss Knight added that Pamela Ince said she was driving slowly before her Jaguar F-type car was hit on the nearside by Mark Young’s Kawasaki 1000cc Ninja motorcycle and she said it came ‘like a bat out of hell’.

The court heard how Mr Young was a father-of-two and a grandfather and Prof Ince is a neurologist and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield.

Prof Ince has denied causing death by careless driving.

The trial, which started on April 26, was adjourned on Thursday, May 4, and is due to continue on Monday, May 8.