TRAFFIC NEWS: Planned East Midlands roadworks for the week ahead

Here’s a list of roadworks taking place on East Midlands roads in the week ahead (February 6 to 12).

• M1 Junction 28 to 35A Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire/Yorkshire smart motorway:

There will be various restrictions in place on the M1 between Junctions 28 and 35A to allow for the construction of the smart motorway. These include lane closures, speed restrictions, hard shoulder running and overnight slip road or carriageway closures.

• On Monday, February 6, the southbound entry slip road at Junction 29A: the northbound exit slip road at junction 33; the southbound up and over at junction 34; the southbound carriageway from junction 33 to 32; and junction 33 entry slip road will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

• On Tuesday, February 7, the entry and exit slip road at Tibshelf motorway service area on the southbound carriageway:

The northbound entry and exit slip road at Junction 31, the northbound exit slip road at Junction 33, the southbound up and over at Junction 34, the southbound carriageway between Junction 33 to 32 and the southbound entry slip road at Junction 33 will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

• On Wednesday, February 8, the entry and exit slip road at Tibshelf motorway service area on the southbound carriageway, the northbound carriageway between Junction 32 and 33 and the M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link, will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

• On Thursday, February 9, the southbound entry slip road at Junction 29A, the northbound carriageway between Junction 32 to 33 and the M18 southbound to M1 northbound link road will all be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

• On Friday, February 10, the southbound exit slip road at Junction 29A, the northbound carriageway on the M1 between Junction 32 and 33 and the M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link road will all be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

• On Saturday, February 11, the M1 northbound up and over at Junction 32 and Junction 33 will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

• Finally, on Sunday, February 12, the M1 northbound up and over at Junction 32 and Junction 33 will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.