TOTALLY QUACKERS: Family of ducks cause ride at Derbyshire theme park to be closed

A group of new arrivals have set feathers flying at a Derbyshire theme park.

A family of ducks have been sending everyone at Gulliver's Kingdom quackers after taking up residence on one of the park's most popular rides.

The Pirate Adventure Ride

The group, which consists of one duck and 12 ducklings, have been making quite a splash after choosing the Pirate Adventure Ride as their new home.

Staff at the Matlock Bath theme park made the decision to close the ride down temporarily to allow the family to settle in.

Lee Stacey, Resort Manager of Gulliver's Kingdom, said: "They obviously thought that the Pirate Adventure Ride was the perfect place to call home. We didn't want to disturb them so we closed the ride down and gave them the time they needed to get comfortable. We have no idea how long they are likely to remain but they're welcome to stay as long as they like."