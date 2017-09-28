Top music quartet to mark New Mills arts venue’s fifth anniversary

A performance by acclaimed musician Julian Costello and his band will help celebrate the fifth anniversary of a High Peak community arts venue.

For one night only, and as part of their northern tour, The Julian Costello Saxophone Quartet will appear live at Spring Bank Arts in New Mills.

The occasion will mark five years since the former church reopened its doors as a self-sustaining location for arts and community events.

London-based musician, composer and saxophone teacher Costello headlines a band featuring international musicians Maciek Pysz on guitar, Michele Tacchi on bass and Adam Teixeira on drums.

They have recently been playing venues in London and the UK to sell-out crowds.

The band will appear at Spring Bank on Sunday October 8, with doors opening half an hour prior to the quartet taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

A bar will be serving wines and Torrside local ales.

Tickets, priced £12, are limited and can be obtained from Spring Bank Arts during weekday morning office hours, by emailing springbankarts@gmail.com or calling 01663 308202.

They can also be purchased from High Street Books, or online from www.wegottickets.com/springbankarts (booking fee applies).