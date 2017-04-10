Tideswell residents take a walk memory lane with new exhibition

Tideswell Living History Society has bought the past the life with new information boards for the village.

The new boards are the culmination of an 18-month project and feature resident’s memories of the area and more than 60 people attended the celebration ceremony at Grotton Gardens.

Secretary of the group Gillian Adams said: “It was such a lovely day and I really am immensely proud of everything the group has done to get the boards up.” The group was given a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2011 for a living history project where memories, photos were collected.

A book and a DVD was made of the project but the group wanted to do more and got a grant from the Sustainable Development Fund 18-months ago and have been working installing a permanent fixture.

Gillian said: “It was a lovely day and a bit emotional because for some people there were memories on display about loved ones who are no longer here.

“We wanted to install the boards in the Gardens to brighten them up and so we can tell visitors more about our wonderful village.” Tideswell Male Voice choir open the ceremony on Friday, with their rendition of What A Wonderful World and the Rev Simon White cut the ribbon.

Tideswell Living History Society unveils its new display boards and audio pillar, vice chair Judy Cooke with the new audio player