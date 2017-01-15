Tickets on sale for Chapel Players’ magical pantomime

Chapel Players are bringing a treasure trove of fun and laughter to the Playhouse this week as they present their annual pantomime production

Written by Craig Hawes, Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits is billed as a fast-paced production with a laugh in every line.

This year is the first time directing for husband and wife team Rob and Gill Fotherby.

They’ve also involved their teenage children, Bradley and Ryan, who are doing lighting and sound, so it’s a real family affair.

Gill said: “It’s a really big cast this year, so rehearsals have been busy but loads of fun. They’ve worked really hard to produce a great show, and we can’t wait for the performances.”

Last year’s January production was Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’, but this year the group is getting back to the pantomime tradition, so it’s full of songs and dances, plenty of puns, and the show is suitable for all ages.

The cast includes a host of stars, well known to anyone familiar with the group’s previous work, as well as some new faces.

Pete Goddard is back as Dame Flossy the carpet-seller; Helena Jodrell and newcomer Pete Frawley are going for laughs as double act Dusty and Sandy Sandals; and Rebecca Perkins stepped in at late notice to play lead villain Balthazar Bongo.

The story is set in the ancient city of Baghdad, thrown into chaos as the Sultan’s royal ruby goes missing along with the Princess.

Our hero Ali Baba, Humphrey the tap-dancing camel, and the Genie of the (Ketchup) Bottle must take on the bungling Bongo Bandits and save the day.

Performances run January 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, starting at 7.30pm, plus matinees each Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are on sale from Halls Mica Hardware on Market Street in Chapel, priced at £8, or £6 for concessions.