Thug attacked his partner after row

A thug who attacked his partner has been given 16 weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 23 how Marc Wood, of Dover Street, Creswell, had been drinking and returned to his partner’s home in Creswell when he threw her to the floor, kneeled on her and punched her after a row.

Wood pleaded guilty to assault and damaging a TV, a window and a phone. Magistrates imposed 100 hours’ unpaid work with rehabilitation. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.