Thug admits anger issues after assault

A man has been seeking help for anger management issues after he assaulted his partner, smashed a TV and damaged a door.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 25, how Tommy-Joe Armstrong, 22, of Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, assaulted his partner after he had woken up to discover their baby had gone to his partner’s parents and he had not said goodbye.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant had fallen asleep on the sofa on New Year’s Eve and he woke and their baby had gone to his partner’s parents and he picked up the food his partner was eating and threw it in her face and he pushed her. The following day things were okay and his partner says Armstrong suffers with anger management issues and depression and his medication wasn’t suiting him and he had stopped taking it.”

The court heard how Armstrong had previously smashed a TV during a row and punched and damaged a door on Christmas Day during another row. He told police he regretted his actions and he was remorseful. Armstrong, who has previous convictions including assault and criminal damage, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, and two counts of criminal damage committed in Eckington.

Defence solicitor Julie Jackson said: “It is accepted he was acting wrongly and he’s incredibly, remorseful and sorry.”

Ms Jackson added Armstrong has repaired the door and the TV had belonged to him and his partner and he has replaced it. Armstrong is on new medication for depression and anxiety and he wants to get assistance for anger management, according to Ms Jackson. The court heard Armstrong’s partner no longer supports the prosecution.

Magistrates sentenced Armstrong to eight weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a rehabilitation requirement. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.