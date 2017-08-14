Three call outs for brave mountain rescue team over weekend

Buxton Mountain Rescue team helped find a missing man and attended to a rock climber who had collapsed over the weekend.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called out at 2pm. on Sunday August 13 following a report of a rock-climber having collapsed with chest pains at the foot of Castle Naze Crag.

The first team members arrived at the roadside alongside an East Midlands Ambulance crew and all quickly climbed to the incident site.

A mature rock-climber from the Alsager area was showing signs of a heart problem but was being cared for by a party of walkers from Austria.

Fortunately, the team had a German speaking member on scene, so communication was not an issue. Other climbers were also keen to offer their help.

Within forty minutes the rescue aircraft was overhead and the prepared casualty was winched up into the helicopter and transferred to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

The team had just finished packing up when at 3.55 pm another call-out was received regarding a collapsed walker in Deep Dale.

Fifteen members met at While Lodge car-park at the bottom of Taddington Dale for the climb up towards Deep Dale.

East Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were already with the 53-year-old woman from Sutton-in-Ashfield who was suffering from an acute medical condition.

An E.M.A.S. doctor, who is also a member of Edale mountain rescue team, arrived soon after.

The woman was carried by rescue team members back down to the car-park where the ambulance was waiting to convey her to a Sheffield hospital.

Team members then cared for and reassured the lady's eleven year old son and her dog until arrangements could be made to take them home.

The team was also called out on Friday August 11 by Derbyshire Police to assist in the search for a vulnerable male from the Sheffield area. Three seach and rescue dogs were also deployed around the Hope Valley area. He was later found safe and well.