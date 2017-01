Police are appealing for information into three reported crimes in the New Mills area.

New Mills Safer Neighbourhood team have reported the following incidents:

A shed was broken into on Parkway, New Mills and two bikes stolen

A window was smashed on a van Beech Avenue on Thursday night but nothing stolen.

There was a burglary non-dwelling on Watford Bridge Road, New Mill and tools were stolen from inside last Thursday night,

Anyone with information can call 101.