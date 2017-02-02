Thieves steal motorbike and tools in Birch Vale

Police are hunting thieves who stole a motorbike and a haul of tools in Birch Vale.

Overnight between Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1, Derbyshire Constabulary received reports of six crimes in the Birch Vale area, which saw thieves targeting vans and outbuildings.

A variety of Stihl tools, including a chainsaw, strimmer, and a hedge trimmer, were stolen after thieves smashed the window of a garden shed on Batemill Road. (17000045044)

On the same night a red Honda motorbike, with a partial registration of ‘YJ55’, was stolen from an outbuilding on Spinnerbottom in Birch Vale.

Thieves removed the beading from the door before reaching inside for the key.

A van parked on Sycamore Road was also targeted by thieves.

They forced the sliding door before climbing in and stealing a tool box containing spanners, sockets, and a Milwaukee impact wrench.

PC Adam Harrison said: “We are working hard to find those responsible for committing these crimes but we are also asking for your help. Did you see any suspicious vehicles in the area, or do you have CCTV that may be able to help our investigations? If so, please get in touch.

“Thieves are targeting vans and outbuildings for tools so it is important to take steps to protect your property and deter thieves. Ensure that vans and outbuildings are properly secured with a sturdy lock and that all tools are security marked to deter a thief. Don’t make it easy for them by ensuring that any valuables, particularly tools, are removed from vehicles overnight and stored securely. It only takes a few minutes but can prevent a lot of hassle if it stops a thief from breaking into your vehicle.”

Other crime prevention advice includes:

Before leaving your vehicle unattended, ensure it is properly locked, with the windows up and the alarm activated;

Wipe away any visible marks left behind by a phone cradle or sat nav;

Where possible, try to remove all valuable items, especially tools, out of the vehicle completely.

Security mark all of your valuables to help make them easily identified and traceable should they be stolen and recovered. This also makes them less attractive to thieves;

Remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact PC Adam Harrison on 101, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.