Thieves raid three Derbyshire Dales pubs

Police are appealing for information after three Derbyshire Dales pubs were targeted by thieves earlier this week.

At around 5am on Wednesday, January 4, three offenders forced their way into the Roston Inn on Mill Lane, Roston after climbing in through a window, causing damage.

Once inside, the would-be thieves were disturbed and ran off empty handed.

One of the men was described as around 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build, he wore a hooded top with the hood up and a pair of light coloured jeans. The two other men were described as being taller and slimmer. (17000003896)

Overnight between Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, the till drawer, containing cash, and the staff tip jar, were stolen from The Rising Sun on Rise in Middleton By Wirksworth after offenders climbed through a window. (17000004319)

A safe containing cash was also stolen from the Tavern at Tansley on Nottingham Road, Tansley after thieves used a concrete statue to smash the glass pane on a door to gain entry. The burglary took place sometime between 11.30pm on New Year’s Day (January 1) to 9am on Monday, January 2. (17000001485)

Contact the police on 101, quoting the occurrence number stated above.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111