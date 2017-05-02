Thieves raid Buxton bookmakers

Police are investigating after thieves stole a safe from a Buxton bookmakers.

Officers were called at 8.10am on Saturday following reports that offenders had broken into Betfred on Scarsdale Place.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "They forced open the fire exit and took a safe.

"We've launched an investigation and are in the process of viewing CCTV from the area.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 17000177589, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."