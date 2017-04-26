THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten awesome things to do in Derbyshire this May Bank Holiday weekend

Looking for a way to entertain the family this May Bank Holiday weekend?

Here are a few ideas for you...

1. The Great British Food Festival, Hardwick Hall

From Saturday to Monday there will be more than 100 different traders will set up stall at this event which features the best of British artisan food producers and street food vendors. There will be chef demos, foodie talks, man versus food competitions, craft and gift stalls.

For more see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

2. The Big Session, Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Oysterband with special guests Eliza Carthy and Saul Rose, Blackbeard’s Tea Party, The Hut People, Nancy Kerr and The Sweet Visitor Band are among the big names at the first folk festival of the summer, which runs from Friday to Monday. There will also be music workshops and a ceilidh.

For more see www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

3. Barlborough Country Fair, Barlborough Hall

Families can enjoy a wide range of activities this Saturday, including petting animals from Heeley City Farm, show jumping with Speetley Equestrian Centre, face painting, birds of prey, long bow archery, a tractor display and a blacksmithing display. There will be activities for children and a food and drink village.

For information, call 01246 810511.

4. Hairspray, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

Georgii Bailey, winner of Derbyshire Best Singer title, heads the cast as the plus-sized teenager Tracy Turnblad who dreams of being a dance star. The production by Chesterfield Operatic Society includes gospel singer Janine Dyer and will run until this Saturday.

For information, see www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

5. Bakewell Food Festival, throughout Bakewell

The picturesque market town will transform into a foodie’s delight on Saturday and Sunday with the best local produce the Peak District has to offer.

6. Dodgy, The Avenue, Chesterfield

Power pop oufit Dodgy rose to prominence in the nineties with hits such as Staying Out For The Summer, Good Enough and You’re Thinking Of Me. Their sixth album, What Are We Fighting For, was released in autumn 2016. They will perform in Chesterfield on Saturday.

For details visit www.seetickets.com/venue/the-avenue-chesterfield/12860/default/1/250

7. Ey Up Mi Duck Music and Arts Festival, Amber Valley Rugby Club, Somercotes

This is a family festival running from Friday to Sunday offering a wide variety of music genres, stalls and crafts.

Adult tickets are £35, 12 to 18 years £20 and under 12s free. Camping is £5 for the whole weekend.

For more see www.eyupmiduck.co.uk

8. Real ale and cider festival, The Winding Engine House, Pleasley

Festival-goers can sup up to 20 local ales and eight ciders in the Pleasley pit winding engine house From Friday to Sunday. All proceeds will go towards the restoration of the site.

The festival is open from 5pm to 11pm Friday, 2pm to 11pm Saturday and from 2pm Sunday.

Entry costs £2.50 and there will be food available as well as live entertainment.

9. Beer and Bands at Crich Tramway Village, Crich

This is a beer festival with a difference, set in the beautiful tramway museum between 10am and 5.30pm Saturday to Monday (last admission 4pm). Various bands of different genres will be playing.

Prices are £16.50 for adults, £12.50 for seniors, £9.50 for children (aged between four and 15) and £39.50 for a family including two adults and three children.

For more, see www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/beer-and-bands-at-crich/

10. Funhouse Comedy Club, The Old Bell Hotel, Derby

There will be laughter galore with this comedy-packed bill on Friday. Appearing will be Lloyd Griffith, Jayde Adams, Matt Stellingwerf and compere Scott Bennett.

Doors open at 7.30pm, for an 8.15pm show. See www.funhousecomedy.co.uk for more.