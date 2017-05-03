THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten amazing things to do this weekend in Derbyshire...

Stuck for ways to entertain yourself and your family this weekend?

Here is our list of ten awesome things going on in Derbyshire over the next few days...

1. Morris dancing, Mill Yard, Cromford Mills

The Ripley Green Garters will be celebrating their 35th anniversary by dancing the Morris this Saturday, May 6, between 2pm and 3.30pm. Join them and other local Morris teams for enjoy an afternoon of dance displays. Visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256.

2. Belper Arts Festival

The annual arts festival is in full swing. Until May 29 the town will be alive with an whole host of creative and inspirational exhibitions and activities.

For a full line up of events, visit www.belperartsfestival.org

3. Mucky Hands and Muddy Boots, Hardwick Stableyard, Doe Lea

This family friendly sensory stroll along Lady Spencer’s Walk will take place this Saturday, May 6, between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Entry is free. For further details call 01246 345777.

4. Manfords Comedy Club, The Loft, Matlock

Four comedians chosen by Jason Manford himself will be performing an evening of stand up comdedy on Friday, May 5. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the venue or online at www.manfordscomedyclub.com

Call 0161 222 0460 for more.

5. Moorfields - Open Garden for NGS

Visitors can enjoy two adjoining gardens each planted for seasonal colour this Sunday, May 7, between 1pm and 5pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and free for children. Light refreshments will be available.

To arrange a group visit (10 or more people) call 01246 852306.

6. Sonrisa present Latin Flavours, Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.

Sonrisa are an upbeat band which will bring a ray of sunshine to any venue, with a blend of gypsy, Latin, Flamenco and jazz grooves. They will perform this Saturday, May 6.

For tickets, call 01773 856545.

7. Creswell Crags Fairy Trail

As part of the Chesterfield Walking Festival visitors to the historic crags dressed in their best fairy or elf attire and join our walking group on an enchanted walk around the limestone gorge.

The walk will take place between 10am and noon this Saturday, May 6, and is free.

For more, call 01909 720378.

8. Steve Lally, Matlock Storytelling Cafe, Imperial Rooms, Matlock, May 5

Traditional Irish folk and fairy tales will be aired by Steve Lally this Friday, May 5. He will also recite poetry from the Emerald Isle from the likes of Patrick Kavanagh and Seamus Heaney.

For details, see www.matlockstorytellingcafe.co.uk

9. Open Up arts festival

This Saturday and Sunday, May 6 an d7, creative people in Derbyshire will be among those contributing to the largest art festival outside London. Ceramicist Gerald A Unwin, enamellist Brenda Ford and painter Jenny Mather will show their work at the Blackberry Barn studio in Bamford. Val Hudson will display her abstract paintings at 49 Springfield Road, Barlow, while award-winning Lynne Wilkinson exhibits her animal-inspired paintings at Summerley Hall Gallery, Summerley, near Apperknowle. For more, see www.openupsheffield.co.uk

10. Esperance, Number 28 Community Venue, Belper Market Place

This Saturday, May 6, soprano Clare Devine and lutenist Stewart McCoy will be coming together to explore and play the English music of the Renaissance and early Baroque periods.

The performance starts at 7pm. Admission is £7 for adults and free for under 16s. Bookings can be made at the Oxfam Bookshop.