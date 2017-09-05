The Crescent gets £125k boost for historic restorations

Historic England have made a new grant of £125,000 to help complete the restoration of Buxton’s iconic Crescent.

Experts will be conserving and restoring the wallpaper in the Blue Room, where a very rare Art Nouveau embossed frieze of poppy flowers has survived decades of decline, and elaborate ‘Lincrusta’ ceiling paper continues to cling on.

The 18th Century cantilevered staircase was designed to thrill visitors with its weightless appearance (Credit: Historic England)

The Georgian stone staircase is also being restored to its former glory thanks to the new grant which is part of the £50m regeneration scheme and when finished visitors will be able to walk once again on the steps which appear to defy gravity.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, said: “Buxton Crescent is a real jewel in Derbyshire’s crown and this funding is a welcome boost to help bring it back into use. We’re looking closely at Derbyshire’s tourism economy and how we can help build on the fantastic array of attractions already on offer to improve the county’s prosperity.

“Clearly the iconic crescent has a key role to play and we look forward to the day when the public can once again enjoy this fabulous Georgian gem.”

The Grade I listed building has been on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register from the start.

In 2011 Historic England made a grant of £500,000 to Derbyshire County Council to repair the fabric of the Crescent, Pump Room and Natural Baths, and has provided technical advice throughout the scheme.

Louise Brennan, Planning Director for Historic England in the East Midlands, said: “It’s been a long-cherished dream to bring the Crescent back into use and the additional work our grant has made possible means that visitors to The Crescent will gain a truly authentic experience of that heritage.”

The Heritage Lottery Fund, Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council have all funded work to bring the building back into use as a resort and spa, making the scheme the most ambitious rescue of a historic building of recent years.

Vinci Construction UK started work on the site early in 2016 and it is anticipated that the Hotel and Spa and Pump Room will open in 2019.

Councillor Tony Kemp, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration and Tourism, said: “The restoration of the iconic Crescent is at the heart of the heritage-led regeneration which is helping to position Buxton as England’s leading spa town.

“It is particularly fitting that this funding will ensure that some of the historical features which enrich the building and give it such a distinctive character are preserved to be enjoyed by future generations.”

This weekend is a national Heritage Open Day and in the Pump Room there will be two free talks about The Crescent Mary Wragg will give a talk on The Crescent’s Architect John Carr of York Thursday, September 6 at 11am and on Friday, 8 at 10am Richard Tuffrey will be leading a talk on the restoration.To book a free place call 01298 338441.