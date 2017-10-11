Textile artists exhibit work in New Mills gallery

Textile artists have created an eye-catching exhibition showcasing colourful quilts, cuddly shawls and fabulous felt bags.

Val Copestake, Janet Birchenall and Linda Moss are displaying their work at The Gallery, New Mills, during October.

A resident of New Mills for 40 years, Val used retirement from her work as a music teacher to make prize-winning patchwork items such as large quilts, cushions, bags and purses.

Janet, who has lived in New Mills all her life, was taught by her grandmother to crochet at the age of eight. She was quickly hooked. Once her children were grown Janet set up her own crochet label called ‘Jim and Gladys’ in memory of her grandparents. As a member of the ‘Woolly Wanderers’ group Janet ‘yarn bombed’ New Mills, helping to create crocheted hanging baskets to brighten the streets. The crocheted squares were later washed, and reworked into blankets and clothing for charities and refugee centres.

Linda Moss comes from a family of dressmakers and milliners, and was clothed as a child in hand smocked dresses and straw hats. She lives at The Wash near Whaley Bridge, where she tends her flock of Shetland sheep and uses their wool to create felt items, for wall hangings, garments and bags.

On October 28, the three artists will be at The Gallery for a ‘meet the artist’ textile day event, and to demonstrate their skills.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm every day except Sundays and Wednesdays.