Terrible singers wanted for new TV game show

A new TV game show is aiming to find the country's worst singers - and giving them the chance to win a major cash prize.

Change Your Tune has been commissioned by ITV and will challenge five terrible singers to become pitch-perfect.

It will see individuals undertake weeks of vocal and performance coaching from the best in the business and take to the stage to perform in front of a studio audience and the nation at home.

If they do enough to impress, they could walk away with thousands of pounds.

The show will be hosted by Irish radio and TV personality Baz Ashmawy.

He said: "This is a completely unique take on the singing show genre.

"It's a feel good and celebratory show that'll have everyone at home cheering on their favourite.

"It’s going to be great fun and I honestly can't wait to get started."

Andrew Mackenzie, chief creative officer of producers Twofour Group, added: "Everyone would love to be able to sing and seeing the truly awful transformed into the truly awesome is an incredibly heart-warming and entertaining moment."

For more information and to apply, visit www.itv.com/beontv/shows/changeyourtune

