Teenager stabbed during Buxton attack

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man was stabbed during an attack in Buxton.

The victim was walking near the junction of Market Street and South Street when a car pulled up next to him.

It is alleged that a group of men then climbed out of the car and attacked him.

He suffered head injuries and stab wounds to his legs and is still in hospital receiving treatment.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident - 8.25pm on Wednesday, April 26.

"Our detectives believe the offenders left the town in two separate vehicles and we would particularly like to hear from drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage we could review.

"Alternatively, if you have private CCTV cameras and you live in the area, please get in touch urgently.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Ed Mellor on 101, quoting reference 17000174067.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

"You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.