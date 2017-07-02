Teen left a trail of damage after a row with his mum

A youngster who left a trail of damage through his mother’s home after a row has been given a 12 month community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 28 how Jordan John Kane, 18, of Dale Close, Langwith, damaged a door, bathroom flooring, a smoke detector and a wooden blind.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “An argument started with his mother over money missing from the house because she was concerned the defendant was using cannabis.

“She heard a bang and thought he had damaged property.

“He ripped a door from its hinges and threw it across a hallway damaging lining on the floor and the floorboard and he smashed a wooden blind and damaged a smoke alarm.”

The defendant accepted to police that he had caused damage out of anger after an argument with his mother about drugs.

He claimed he had dropped an e-cigarette which caused a bang and his mother wrongly accused him of causing damage initially before he actually went on a wrecking spree.

Kane, who has a previous conviction for damage and a previous conviction for an assault, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident with his mother on June 8.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Kane needs help with anger management and consequential thinking but he has already proved he can work with agencies who are willing to help him.

Magistrates sentenced Kane to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.