Teams needed for charity swimathon in Buxton

Buxton Rotary Club are organising a charity swimathon to help fund a school in Kenya.

The 50:50 swim in March is appealing for teams of swimmers to collect sponsorship, half of which will go to the Rotary Club and the other half to a charity of the swimmers’ choice.

Member Farouk Kardahji said: “Education is the only weapon these people in poor communities have to empower themselves.

“Our aim is two raise enough money to help build another classroom and educate a further 40 people.” The group got involved with Neema School after two Rotary members visited during a holiday in 2001 and saw there was no equipment, or sanitation facilities for the 35 children.

Since then more than £60,000 has been raised to help the school which now teaches 180 pupils in five classrooms.

Farouk said: “It is great we are able to help people because with an education they can leave the poverty and disease and improve their lives.”

The 90 minute swimathon on Saturday, March 11 will be held at Buxton Pool, which has been hired for the day by the club, and teams of four can enter.

Farouk said: “It would be great to raise £2,000 to help equip the new classroom.

“All teams will be welcomed and if we can get 20 teams swimming to raise money for so many good causes it would just be fantastic.”

For more information or to register a team of swimmers search Rotary Club of Buxton on Facebook.