Take a walk on the wild side as Buxton Adventure Festival returns

Endurance adventurer, author and motivational speaker Sean Conway will headline the Buxton Adventure Festival.

Sean will entertain on the Buxton Opera House Pavilion Arts Centre stage on Wednesday February 8 with tales of his life on the edge – as well as inspire and encourage the audience to live life more adventurously.

Sean was the first person to cycle, swim and run from Land’s End to John o’Groats, completing the record-breaking feat in 2015 in just 44 days. In 2016 he raised the bar, taking on a 4,000 mile, continuous ultra-triathlon around the entire coast of mainland Britain, which was followed by the Discovery Channel.

Matt Heason, Buxton Adventure Festival director, said: “This is the second event in the 2017 Buxton Adventure Festival calendar, with eight further events taking place throughout the year. This mini-festival format allows us to bring in the best adventure speakers and give them all headline slots.”

Sean will be joined by support speaker Tim Mosedale, a Himalayan Expedition leader and five times Everest summiteer. Tim will share tales from his work on Ama Dablam and Everest, as well as his fundraising efforts to educate the children of his Sherpa staff who died in a devastating avalanche in 2015.

The event will also include a showing of Matt Sharman’s film Supported, which follows Tim on his fundraising odyssey, a triathlon involving cycling the Fred Whitton Sportive (112 miles), swimming two lengths of Derwent Water (five miles) and running the Bob Graham Round (70 miles).

Finally, there will be an audiovisual presentation from Sidetracked Magazine, an online and printed journal featuring personal stories of adventure travel, journeys and expeditions. They will showcase a selection of photography from the depths of the oceans, through the deserts and jungles and high up into the mountains.

Matt added: “The February BAF event is a feast of adventurous entertainment.

The show will start at 7.30pm, tickets are £17.50 / £12.50 concessions. To buy tickets visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk