Sweet treat for hospital staff

A kind-hearted woman has collected 100 tubs of sweets and chocolates as a thank-you to hard-working medical staff.

Nicky Richardson said she has been blown away by the support from members of the public who came together to make sure emergency staff at hospital are not forgotten.

The hairdresser from Chinley said: “I set a target of getting 60 boxes, but I have nearly doubled that which is brilliant.”

In previous years Nicky has collected treats for A&E staff at Easter including wine and chocolate eggs.

The 40-year-old said: “I picked the emergency departments because everyone has either used or know someone who has used the services.

“I think it really resonates with people that these staff members are just ordinary people who give up Christmas with their families to make sure others are safe and healthy.”

Since Nicky started her campaign she has had a staggering response.

She said: “People I don’t even know have been sending me money. I’m a big believer in helping others and if we all do a little bit we can make a difference.

“A box of chocolates doesn’t cost a lot, but when they are given out the staff will know that people are thinking about them and are thankful for what they do.”

Out of the 100 tubs donated, 60 will be distributed at Macclesfield Hospital - 30 for the trauma team and 30 for the paramedics. Thirty more will be going to the Treehouse children’s ward at Stepping Hill Hospital, with the remainder handed out to A&E staff.