Swansong concert for Kinder Children’s Choir’s stalwart musical director who is stepping down after 26 years

A music stalwart is to bid farewell to the choir she has been at the helm of for 26 years with a final farewell concert.

Musical Director of the Kinder Children’s Choir, Joyce Ellis MBE, is stepping down, and Saturday’s concert will be the final swansong for the former opera singer.

The Kinder Children's Choirs rehearsing for a live broadcast of the Bach St Matthew Passion with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra from the Bridgewater Hall on Good Friday.

She said: “The last 26 years working with the choirs have been filled with excitement, drama and magic.

“It has been a blast and a privilege and I know that I am leaving them in good hands.”

Katherine Moore will be taking over the role of lead conductor, but Joyce says she will still be very much involved with the choir in a consultancy and support role.

Joyce said: “This year has been an amazing time for our choristers, who without audition, have been able to experience professional stage-work both onstage and backstage, live performances in huge venues and recording studios.”

In May some of the choir were involved with English Touring Opera as the childrens chorus in Puccinis Tosca for two performances at Buxton Opera House.

Saturday’s concert at Buxton Opera House will feature a wide-ranging mix of songs demonstrating the incredible virtuosity of her young singers, including pieces as diverse as Sondheim “Out of the Woods”, Gershwin and modern classics like House of the Rising Sun, Sunny Afternoon and Forget You.

Joyce added: “The choirs are about to stand down for the summer, but we invite parents to register interested children online at www.kinderchildrenschoirs.org.uk to start as new recruits in September.

“We also have our three-day Voices Summer School going on at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton from Monday August 14 to Wednesday August 16. If your child is constantly singing at home, this is the place for them.”

Tickets for the Buxton Opera House show are available from the box office on 01298 72190.