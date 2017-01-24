Support for disability sport in High Peak

A supermarket has shown its support for disability sport in the High Peak by presenting a local group with funding.

Waitrose presented the University of Derby Sportability Group £220 through its Community Matters scheme.

The Sportability Club is a charity, which was established in September 2012 and is open to anyone interested in running , taking part in or helping out with disability sport activities.

Members of the club’s management committee all have moderate to severe disabilities.

The club require’s funds to hire sports halls, buy specialist equipment and hire minibuses to participate in events.