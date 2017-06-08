Support for Derbyshire people who care for others

The council is making sure it takes care of those people who look after everybody else this week, as part of a national incentive.

Carers in Derbyshire can find support, information and advice at a number of events and drop-in workshops being held around the county for Carers Week 2017.

The national campaign will start on Monday, June 12, and aims to raise awareness of the challenges carers face as well as highlighting support available.

Derbyshire County Council is backing several events being run during Carers Week in partnership with Derbyshire Carers Association, which supports around 16,000 carers in Derbyshire a year.

Events include -

Thursday, June 15: 1pm-3pm. Derbyshire Carers Association afternoon tea party with information stands, reiki taster sessions and refreshments. Derbyshire Cricket Ground, Nottingham Road, Derby.

Friday, June 16: 10.30am-2.30pm. Derbyshire Community Health Service information drop-in event, main reception Ripley Hospital.

The council’s adult care chief Councillor Jean Wharmby said: “Carers play an invaluable role in today’s society and are thought to save the British economy around £119 billion a year.

“It’s vital we make sure we’re looking after these unsung heroes and that they know where to go for support and advice.”

Throughout the week there is information stand in the main reception of County Hall, in Matlock, featuring details of groups and services, benefits, carers rights and the Derbyshire Carer Support Service.

For a full list of events see www.carersinderbyshire.org.uk/celebratingcarersweek

For more, visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/carers