Supermarket trip for young High Peak learners

Youngsters have been learning about produce on a trip to their local supermarket.

Year five pupils from New Mills Primary School visited the Tesco store at Whaley Bridge.

They had the opportunity to explore the produce aisle, finding fruit and vegetables from different counties of the UK and different countries of the world.

Afterwards they saw the warehouse where stock is stored before it is put on the shelves, as well as the giant fridge where the fresh produce is stored before it goes on to the shop floor.