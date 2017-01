Here is the weather for today (Friday, January 20).

A cloudy start in the north with hill fog and some spots of drizzle.

Clearer skies further south frost and fog patches in the morning. Sunshine and colder conditions will spread north to all parts through the day.

Maximum Temperature 6C.

Clear skies through the evening and overnight will allow a frost to form widely. Mist and fog patches are also likely to develop in prone spots.

Minimum Temperature -2C.