‘Success’ at High Peak flower festival

The annual flower festival in King Sterndale was one of the best yet.

Hundreds of people came through the doors at Christ Church during the three-day festival where the theme was What Makes Life Good.

King Sterndale flower festival, Hazel Everatt with her own arrangement

Chruch warden Hazel Everatt said: “I think it was one of our best yet. It was extremely well received by the hundreds of people who saw our lovely displays. “

There were nine displays in total around the church with some titled The Sun Has Got His Hat On, Saving the Planet and Thine Is The Kingdom.

Tributes to farming were also made with flowers and the young people of the village depicted human rights.

Hazel said: “It is a historic thing for the church to hold a flower festival and it is so nice for us to open our doors and invite people in not just for worship but to enjoy things with the community.”

King Sterndale flower festival, Katie and Rebecca Marrow with their arrangement

The festival ran from Friday to Sunday and refreshments were available.

Hazel said: “It was so popular we had ran out of cakes and had to cook some up at the last minute which can only mean it was popular.

“In an area which is further out of town the event was a huge success and I’m so glad that visitors took the time to come and see the beautiful displays which people worked really hard on and everyone should be pleased.”