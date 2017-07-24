Students get up close to unusual creatures

Pupils at New Mills School & Sixth Form handled furry and scaly creatures as part of their science studies.

Baby meercats, a boa constrictor, tarantula, skunk and chameleon were brought into the school by Charlie from Animal Magic.

Year seven students were able to experience first-hand how to classify organisms and also how the adaptations of an organism allow it to survive in the harshest of environments.

The event was arranged by the science faculty to complement a biology unit on interdependence and variation in organisms studied by the students.

Assistant head of science Mrs Boyle said: “It was a hugely successful day and finished off a fantastic first year for our students who have proven themselves to be great scientists!”

During the summer term, pupils from years seven, eight and nine took part in a wildlife garden design competition.

The school’s wildlife garden is already home to several species in the pond, the butterfly garden and the leaf litter pile, but as part of improvements, the students were invited by the science department to come up with ways to attract even more.

The winner was Tegan-Rose Morris whose design included homes for hedgehogs and badgers. Her bug house idea has been chosen for implementation in the garden.

The runners up were Emily Pedley, Evie Waterhouse, Louise Handford,Molly Richards and Rowen Hendry.

They each received a pocket guide to British birds.