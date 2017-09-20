Student lock-in returns to Buxton

The Springs Shopping Centre student lock-in returns tonight.

To welcome back students for the start of the new academic year the shopping centre in Spring Gardens will be opening its doors late at night for students for the second year running to take advantage of exclusive offers and enjoy free entertainment with a number of local organisations joining in on the night.

Carlon Stewart, The Springs Shopping Centre manager, said: “The Student Lock-In event is one of the biggest dates in the diary for the centre. We had a very successful event last year, so we are looking forward to welcoming back the students, who can take advantage of one night only discounts.

“With stores such as JD Sports, Pandora and Superdrug, our retail offering is ideal for students. Being so close to the Dome means we are never more than a walk away as well.”

Buxton Opera House, New Bodies Gym and University of Derby’s Student Union (UDSU) are just a few names of those invited to entertain at the event in The Springs Shopping Centre tonight - Wednesday, September 20.

The event will also include an F1 simulator, a £150 Waitrose hamper giveaway and an additional £300 in prizes, professional photography and plenty of entertainment all free of charge on the night.

The Lock-In, as part of the official Freshers’ Fortnight programme, has been backed by the UDSU. The two organisations have been working over the summer to ensure both the returning and new students have plenty to be excited about for the forthcoming year.

Emma Taylor, Union of Students Advisor at UDSU, said: “When The Springs let us know the lock in will be returning this year, we immediately wanted to be involved again to give a helping hand.

“Last year was a fantastic opportunity that has never been available to students in the past, so we are very excited for this year’s bigger and better event.

“We made sure to fit the event in to the Freshers’ Fortnight schedule, so as many students can attend as possible.

The lock-in event held at The Springs Shopping Centre will run 6pm – 8pm students must bring a valid form of student ID.