Struggling businessman is caught drink-driving after resorting to booze

A businessman who has turned to alcohol after his internet retail company has struck a downturn has been caught drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 29, how Stuart Law, 50, of Little Breck, Broadmeadows, Pinxton, was spotted by police partially reversing onto the lawn of a domestic property and then moving forwards.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “Police officers had their attention drawn to a Vauxhall van at Little Breck, Broadmeadows, because of the manner in which it was being driven.

“It was reversing very quickly onto the lawn of a domestic property and then driving forwards.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and noticed his breath smelled of intoxicants and he provided a roadside breath-test which he failed.”

Law registered 46microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, according to Mr Chapman, when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 11.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Law has run a successful internet retail business but it has started to suffer a downturn and the defendant has resorted to drinking alcohol in the evening to cope with his concerns.

Mr Brint added that Law has been concerned about the possibility of making people redundant or unemployed.

Mr Brint said: “He is a man suffering from health issues due to the pressure of being self-employed and with the pressure of considering that some are to be let go or about how much he should pay them.”

Magistrates fined Law £576 and ordered him to pay a £57 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months but can reduce the ban by 13 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Law told the court that he feels he has let everybody down.