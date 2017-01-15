Storytellers sought for Derbyshire Cadets

Storytellers, future public relations experts and budding journalists are being encouraged to get in touch with a Derbyshire-based youth organisation to help promote what they have to offer.

Derbyshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) needs help in telling local people what its cadets and adult volunteers do and why other people should consider joining their local ACF detachment.

The ACF is all about fun, action, adventure and friendship. Every week cadets and adult volunteers in the county are taking part in a range of activities such as drill, map reading, mountain biking, hiking, rifle shooting and archery but need assistance in promoting this to others.

Volunteering with Derbyshire ACF as either a uniformed adult volunteer, or a civilian assistant – non-uniformed volunteer – with public relations responsibility is a fantastic opportunity for those who want to build their journalistic skills for their future employment.

Derbyshire ACF has detachments across the county including Derby, Chesterfield, Long Eaton, Buxton, Glossop, Ilkeston, New Mills, Matlock and Chapel-En-Le Frith.

To find out more about volunteering in your area with the ACF contact 01332 772025 or em-der-ao1@rfca.mod.uk.