A car which emergency services believe had been stolen was on fire in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire Police and firefighters from Long Eaton were called to Bostocks Lane at 4.50am today - Monday, October 16.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Hose reel jets were used to extinguish a car fire on Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton. Derbyshire Police were informed as vehicle was believed to be stolen.”