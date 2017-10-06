Still time to get your tickets for Pride of Buxton Awards

Preparations are well underway ahead of the first-ever Pride of Buxton awards ceremony in December.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the glitzy red carpet event, which will be celebrating the great and the good in the town.

Organiser Natalie Bell said: “We have so many wonderful people and businesses who have donated amazing raffle prizes.”

Y Not Festival organisers have donated two VIP camping tickets for 2018; a cake for any celebration can be won, as can a family photoshoot and a canvas print.

Other prizes include tickets for The Snow Maiden at Buxton Opera House including a pre-show meal for two at the Old Hall Hotel, and a Thornbridge Brewery tour for four, including transport provided by JAM Taxis Services.

The awards are a joint initiative between VCS Peaks and Dales, the Advertiser and the Devonshire Dome, and all the money raised will go to help the charity.

Natalie said: “Thanks to our amazing volunteer drivers, the service provides a significantly cheaper option for our service users than the cost of a private taxi service, which is a vital need when attending routine medical appointments, particularly for long-term medical conditions that require continuous treatment.

“The money from ticket sales and category sponsors will go to keep this and other vital services going.

“The awards night is for everyone and we can’t wait to hear more about people’s inspirational stories.”

Tickets are £30, which includes a welcome drink, three-course meal and entertainment. Online tickets are available at www.vcspd.org, or call into the charity’s offices on Eagle Parade, Buxton.