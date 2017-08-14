Stalker is ordered to pay £500 to ex after assault

A stalker who plagued his ex before assaulting her has been given 120 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £500 compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Andrew George Ellis, 45, pushed a gate into his ex injuring her head at her home on Shirland Street, Chesterfield.

Emma Price, prosecuting, said he had been causing distress by constant phoning and turning up uninvited. Ellis turned up on July 10 and the complainant held onto the gate and he pushed it open and it hit her, according to Mrs Price.

The defendant said he had not hurt her on purpose and he had not realised she had been behind the gate. He apologised and accepts the relationship is over.

Ellis, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to stalking and committing assault by beating. He was given a 12 month community order on August 2 with a 12 week curfew and unpaid work with a three-year restraining order. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.