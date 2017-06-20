Sponsorship deal for little Buxton footballers

Young footballers have scored a new kit sponsorship thanks to a contribution from a building society.

The Buxton branch of The Nottingham, accompanied by the company’s mascot Robin Hood, presented a cheque for £250 to Buxton Juniors Under 8s at the club’s end of season presentation night.

Customer reviewer Kathryn Lancaster said: “Here at The Nottingham our ethos is to support projects and clubs that resonate in the communities in which we are based.

“Buxton Juniors are a fantastic example of a set-up that means the world to many youngsters and their families. We are delighted to be the new sponsors of their U-8s team.”