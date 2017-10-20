Special brew launched in Hayfield to support poppy appeal

The Hayfield Royal British Legion branch has brewed up a special Poppy Appeal cask ale.

The limited edition drink has been named Standard Bearer Remembrance Ale in honour of Neil Deauville’s 54 years’ service as Hayfield’s standard-bearer and who is also the longest serving standard-bearer in the country.

Hayfields standard-bearer Neil Deauville.

Neil has been a member of the legion since finishing his National Service and first represented the Hayfield legion at the Drum Head service in Glossop in 1963.

Since then he has attended every Remembrance Day service in Hayfield along with hundreds of veterans’ funerals and civic occasions across the borough and county.

Mr Deauville was invited along to the Royal Hotel in Hayfield to be guest of honour and serve the first few pints.

The ale was created in partnership with Wincle Beer Company. Owner of the brewery, Giles Meadow, said: “We are highly honoured we were chosen to brew this special ale and are very proud to help raise funds in this way. For every pint sold 15p will donated to this year’s poppy appeal.”

The 4% ABV ale will be available across the Derbyshire region for the next four weeks to raise vital funds for the work of the RBL.

Last year, the Hayfield branch volunteers collected and raised over £20,000 for the military charity.

Lynne Howell, of the Hayfield RBL branch, said: “It is great that we have different ways of raising funds.”

Contact hayfieldrbl@yahoo.co.uk to volunteer.