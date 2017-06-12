Soroptimists aid Breast Cancer Care walk

Buxton Soroptimists Sue Watson, Linda Fayers -Hallin and Mavis Mycock acted as stewards at the Pink Ribbonwalk inBakewell which raised money for Breast Cancer Care.

The club has supported the charity in the past, and continues to work with other volunteers to help raise awareness for the at-risk groups and to assist in fundraising.

Every year nearly 62,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK.

One in eight women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Around 11,400 people die from breast cancer in the UK every year.

More than eight out of ten people (87%) survive breast cancer.