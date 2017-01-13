SNOW UPDATE: Road and school closures in Derbyshire

This the current situation in terms of road and school closures in Derbyshire.
Roads
The A57 Snake Pass has been closed this morning due to drifting snow and ice.
Two further roads remain closed - the A54 Cat and Fiddle and the A6024 at Holme Moss.
Schools
Buxton Community School - will open at 10am
St Thomas More School - will open at 10am
Chapel-en-le-Frith High - open as normal
Peak Forest Primary School - will open at 11am
Charlesworth Primary School - closed
Burbage Primary School - closed
Hope Valley College - open as normal
Harpur Hill Primary School - will open at 10am
Fairfield Infant and Nursery school - planning to open at 10
Fairfield Endowed Junior School - will open at 10
St Anne’s Primary in Buxton - will open at 10am