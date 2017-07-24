Shoppers back chapel congregation’s fundraising

Generous shoppers dug deep into their pockets to help worshippers keep their chapel’s graveyard looking smart.

The congregation at Fernlee Chapel, Whaley Bridge, raised £225 through bag packing, a raffle and generous donations at Tesco.

The next event to raise money for the graveyard will be a coffee morning at the Mechanics Institute on Saturday, July 29, from 9.30am to 12noon. There will be a cake stall, tombola and raffle.

The money will go towards the £400 cost of grass cutting at the cemetery. In recent years, the congregation has grown smaller and older and no longer has the manpower to maintain the graveyard itself.