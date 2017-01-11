Shoplifter stole £608 of computer goods from store

A thief who stole £608 of computer equipment from a Sainsbury’s store in Ripley has been given 80 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Tomas Semionov, 28, of Broughton Drive, Newark-on-Trent, was spotted holding a shoulder bag at the Sainsbury’s store on Nottingham Road, at Ripley, while another man was loading it with the computer equipment.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “An off-duty member of staff from another Sainsbury’s store was in the Nottingham Road branch and she saw the two males. Semionov had a shoulder bag and another male was putting items in it and the off-duty staff member confronted both males.”

The court heard how the second male has not been traced but Semionov was stopped and the stolen goods were recovered.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop highlighted that there had been professional hallmarks involved in Tomas Semionov’s shoplifting raid at Sainsbury’s in Ripley.

She said: “There were some professional hallmarks involved. The defendant was not a local man to this store and had travelled from Newark and another person was involved and they travelled to steal relatively high valued goods.”

Semionov, of Broughton Drive, Newark-on-Trent, said: “I know I have done a mistake and that’s it. I am sorry.”

Semionov pleaded guilty to the theft after the offence on December 12.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.